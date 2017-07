07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Grants Companies Additional Time To Answer 101 Asbestos Cases

ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands - Upcoming holidays and the burden of answering 101 asbestos cases in no more than 30 days warrants granting an extension of time where the request was made before expiration of the deadline, a judge in the Virgin Islands held in a July 5 corrected opinion (Albert A. Edwards v. Hess Oil Virgin Islands Corp., and Hess Corp., No. 15-CV-382, St. Croix Super., 2017 V.I. LEXIS 95).