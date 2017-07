07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Orders Virgin Islands Asbestos Parties To Confer On Consolidation

ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands - A Virgin Islands judge on June 29 refused to consolidate 99 asbestos cases filed in 2015 for pretrial purposes, saying that while the status quo cannot continue, the parties must confer as to more efficient methods of addressing the growing case load (Albert A. Edwards v. Hess Oil Virgin Islands Corp., and Hess Corp., No. 15-CV-382, St. Croix Super., 2017 V.I. LEXIS 95).