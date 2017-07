07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Appeals Court Finds Judge Erred When Denying Motion To Strike Juror

NEW YORK - A New York appeals panel on July 5 ordered a new trial for a man who was convicted of insurance fraud and grand larceny in the second degree after finding that the presiding judge erred when denying the defendant's motion to strike a juror who worked for the insurance company that paid the benefits he wrongfully obtained (People v. George O. Guldi, Nos. 2011-03187, 2011-09167, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 2nd Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 5300).