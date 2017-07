07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Finds Insured Failed To Comply With SFIP Requirements

CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey federal judge on June 30 granted a federal flood insurer's motion for summary judgment and denied an insured's cross-motion in a coverage dispute arising from Superstorm Sandy damage (Brian R. McDowell, Plaintiff, v. USAA General Indemnity Co., No. 14-4529, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 101978).