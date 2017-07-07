07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Magistrate: Flood Exclusion Bars Coverage For Chocolate Maker's Sandy Damage

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - A New York federal magistrate judge held June 30 that a chocolate manufacturer insured's claimed damage was indisputably caused by "storm surge" or "storm tide" associated with Superstorm Sandy, and, therefore, coverage is barred by its insurance policy's flood exclusion, recommending the insurer's motion for summary judgment be granted (Madelaine Chocolate Novelties, Inc. d/b/a The Madelaine Chocolate Co. v. Great Northern Insurance Co., No. 15-5830, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103015).