07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Blood Pressure Medicine Insurance Action Remanded After Patent Claims Dismissed

CHICAGO - Dismissal of a couple's antitrust and patent claims against a name-brand blood pressure medicine manufacturer for lack of standing leaves only state-based claims against an insurer for failing to cover the drug, a federal judge in Illinois held July 5 in remanding the action (Tarek Farag and Soona Farag v. Health Care Service Corp., d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., No. 17-2547, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103302).