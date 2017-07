07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - California Magistrate Judge Dismisses Trade Secret, Copyright Misuse Claims

SAN FRANCISCO - An affirmative defense of copyright misuse was stricken by a California federal judge on July 5 in a dispute over golf club and golf training aid designs (Jonathan Wang v. Golf Tailor LLC, No. 17-898, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103654).