07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - New York Federal Judge Won't Reconsider Fee Award In Patent Case

NEW YORK - A December 2016 ruling that a patent plaintiff and its attorneys pursued their case in bad faith will not be revisited, a New York federal judge ruled July 6 (AlphaCap Ventures LLC v. Gust Inc., No. 15-6192, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 104411).