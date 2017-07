07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - DOL Defends Fiduciary Rule In Appellee Brief Filed In 5th Circuit

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on July 3 filed a lengthy appellee brief in the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in a consolidated lawsuit filed by investment and insurance industry trade groups against its fiduciary rule (Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, et al. v. United States Department of Labor, et al., No. 17-10238, 5th Cir.).