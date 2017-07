07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Time Warner Sued By EEOC For Firing Disabled Employee

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Time Warner Cable Inc. and Charter Communications Inc. violated the Americans with Disabilities when it fired an account executive less than two weeks after learning she had thyroid cancer, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges in a complaint filed July 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Time Warner Cable, Inc., No. 17-1355, C.D. Calif.).