07-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 8th Circuit Affirms Expert's Exclusion In DePuy Hip Failure Case

ST. LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 5 affirmed summary judgment in a DePuy hip case, agreeing that the plaintiff's sole expert witness contradicted himself about the role of physical stress in causing the failure of a hip stem (Judith A. Redd v. DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc., No. 16-3428, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11930).