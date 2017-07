07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - With Doctor's Opinion Barred, Judge Grants Judgment To Hernia Mesh Maker

DETROIT - The maker of a hernia mesh product was awarded summary judgment on July 5 by a Michigan federal judge on a couple's product liability claims after the judge found the opinions of the couple's medical expert inadmissible (Robert and Karol Avendt v. Covidien, Inc., No. 11-15538, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103287).