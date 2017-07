07-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court Reverses Judgment In Asbestos Case Against 3 Scientific Products Companies

ALBANY, N.Y. - Three scientific equipment suppliers simply attempt to poke holes in a woman's evidence and do not eliminate the possibility that they supplied asbestos-containing products to her employer, a New York appeals court held in reversing summary judgment June 6 (Eileen A. O'Connor, et al. v. Aerco International Inc. and Fisher Scientific Co. LLC, et al., No. 523122, N.Y. Sup. App. Div., 3rd Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 5355).