07-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Expert's Opinions Blaming Cruise Line For Man's Death Stricken

MIAMI - A maritime law enforcement expert cannot opine that a cruise line is to blame for the 2015 death of a passenger who got drunk and fell from the balcony in his room to the deck below, a Florida federal magistrate judge ruled July 6 in mostly granting the cruise line's request to strike the expert's testimony (Nicole Webb v. Carnival Corporation, No. 15-24230, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103856).