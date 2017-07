07-07-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Won't Stay Remand While Shipyard Appeals Causal Nexus Ruling

NEW ORLEANS - A federal judge in Louisiana on July 6 declined to stay the remand of an asbestos case over a shipyard defendant's complaint about the "patently erroneous" remand order (Stephen R. Legendre, et al. v. Huntington Ingalls Inc., et al., No. 17-02162, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103928).