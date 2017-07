07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Merck Says FDA Placed Hold On 3 Drug Studies After More Deaths Found

KENILWORTH, N.J. - Merck & Co. Inc. on July 5 said the Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on three studies that include Merck's cancer drug Keytruda because the agency found additional deaths among study participants.