07-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Finds 2009 Judgment In Asbestosis Case Precludes Mesothelioma Claim

ST. LOUIS - Though unopposed, a summary judgment motion filed in a previous asbestosis case gave the plaintiffs a fair chance to contest their case's merits and litigated the same exposure issues now at the heart of a new case alleging mesothelioma, a federal judge in Missouri held July 5 (Diane MacCormack, Nancy Broudy, and Karen Loftus, as personal representatives of Berj Hovsepian v. The Adel Wiggins Group, et al., No. 16-414, E.D. Mo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103399).