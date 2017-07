07-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Maryland Federal Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss In Pier Collapse Suit

BALTIMORE - A Maryland federal judge on July 5 denied a third-party defendant's motion to dismiss an insured's third-party complaint alleging claims arising out of a collapsed pier after determining that the insured stated a plausible negligence claim against the third-party defendant (The Hartford Fire Insurance Co. v. The Harborview Marina & Yacht Club Community Association Inc., No. 16-769, D. Md.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103260).