07-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Induced Copyright Infringement Claim Tossed By California Federal Judge

SAN DIEGO - Allegations that various individuals working at the behest of musician Carlos Santana induced others to infringe copyrighted artwork were dismissed July 6 by a California federal judge (Eric Gottesman v. Carlos Santana, et al., No. 16-2902, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 104548).