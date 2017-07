07-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Timing Of Email Dooms Sanctions Request In Design Patent Case

BOSTON - Allegations of design patent infringement were withdrawn within the 21-day safe harbor period proscribed by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled July 6 in denying a request for sanctions (Caffeinate Labs Inc. v. Vante Inc., et al., No. 16-12480, D. Mass, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 104265).