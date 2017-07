07-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Refuses To Remand UCL, Labor Code Claims Against Health Care Center

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on July 5 refused to remand class action claims for violation of California's Labor Code and unfair competition law (UCL) asserted by an employee against a health care center and payroll company, finding that the employer and payroll company showed that the amount in controversy will exceed $5 million (Maricela Reyes v. Carehouse Healthcare Center LLC, et al., No. 16-01159, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103764).