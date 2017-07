07-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Split Labor Board Denies Reviews Of Bargaining Units That Include Student Employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A split National Labor Relations Board issued two orders on July 6 declining to review regional directors' direction of election for two school bargaining units that include student employees (The New School and Student Employees at the New School-SENS UAW, No. 02-RC-143009, NLRB, Loyola University Chicago and Service Employees International Union Local 73, CLC/CTW, No. 13-RC-189548, NLRB).