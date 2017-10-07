07-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Attorneys General Oppose $5.5M Cy Pres Settlement In Google Cookie Class Action

PHILADELPHIA - In a July 5 amicus curiae brief in the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, a group of 11 state attorneys general (AGs) support reversal of a trial court's approval of a $5.5 million cy pres settlement of a privacy class action over cookie placement on users' computers by Google Inc., echoing a lone objector's position that controlling case law favors settlements benefiting class members over cy pres recipients (In Re: Google Inc. Cookie Placement Consumer Privacy Litigation, No. 17-1480, 3rd Cir.).