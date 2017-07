07-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Transfers Related Securities Suits To Illinois Federal Court

BATON ROUGE, La. - A transfer of venue to Illinois federal court is necessary because all public and private interest weigh heavily in favor of such action, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled July 5 in granting an expedited motion for transfer of venue in a securities class action lawsuit (Robert Berg v. Akorn Inc., et al., No. 17-0359, M.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103917).