07-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Failure To File Claim With Insolvent Insurer Is No Basis To Dismiss Suit, Panel Says

TROY, Mich. - A trial court incorrectly dismissed a lawsuit on the basis of an insured's failure to timely file a claim with his insolvent insurer before filing a lawsuit against a self-insured bus company over his injuries when boarding a bus, a Michigan appeals panel held July 6 (Stanley Jackson v. Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, No. 331253, Mich. App., 2017 Mich. App. LEXIS 1088).