07-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Florida Jury Returns $6,785,000 Verdict In Mesothelioma Case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida jury on July 6 awarded a mesothelioma victim's widow $6,785,000 and found lone remaining defendant John Crane Inc. 75 percent liable for the maintenance worker's injuries (Joyce Moore, et al. v. John Crane Inc., No. 13-011729 [27], Fla. Cir., Broward Co.).