07-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: Ambiguity Exists As To 'Premises Leased' In Suit Over Zip-Lining Accident

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri federal judge on July 5 granted in part and denied in part an insurer's motion for summary judgment in a coverage dispute arising from a zip-lining accident (Great American Alliance Insurance Co. v. Windermere Baptist Conference Center, Inc., et al., No. 16-04046, W.D. Mo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103148).