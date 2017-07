07-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Excludes Speculative Future ACA Health Benefits From Bench Trial

NEW ORLEANS - The unpredictability of future health insurance coverage under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the collateral source rule require excluding from trial evidence of how the potential coverage could reduce a man's ongoing medical expenses, a federal judge in Louisiana held July 7 (Kelvin Dunn v. Marquette Transportation Co. LLC, No. 16-13545, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 105066).