07-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Nebraska Supreme Court Orders New Trial In Medical Malpractice Suit

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska Supreme Court on July 7 found that a trial court erred in granting a motion for a directed verdict to doctors and their practices in a medical malpractice suit because the plaintiff, who claims that the doctors failed to diagnose her breast cancer in a timely manner, presented enough evidence to show causation and damages (Mary Cohan, et al. v. Medical Imaging Consultants, et al., No. S-16-145, Neb. Sup., 2017 Neb. LEXIS 104).