07-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Rips Knowledge Of Federal Rules While Tackling Asbestos Pretrial Motions

MADISON, Wis. - A federal judge in Wisconsin promised that an upcoming asbestos trial will not resemble the "shoot out at the O.K. Corral," while lamenting both sides' apparent lack of familiarity with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and blatantly unnecessary briefing in a July 7 ruling touching on expert testimony, the "every exposure" theory, John Crane Inc.'s wealth and other items (Patricia L. Carroll, et al. v. ABB Inc., et al., No. 15-373, W.D. Wis., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 55705).