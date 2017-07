07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Refuses To Strike Class Claims Against Macy's, Dismisses UCL, FAL Claims

OAKLAND, Calif. - After finding that consumers failed to assert claims related to pricing against retailers for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and for false advertising with the required specificity, a California judge dismissed the majority of their claims but granted them leave to file an amended pleading (Kristin Haley, et al. v. Macy's Inc., et al., No. 15-cv-06033, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 105469).