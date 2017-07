07-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Discovery Of Non-ACA Plan Information Denied In Insurer's Dialysis Fraud Suit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Finding that a health insurer's fraud claims related to kidney dialysis were pleaded only for its Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans, a Florida federal magistrate judge on July 10 denied in part a motion to compel non-ACA plan information from the dialysis provider defendants (UnitedHealthcare of Florida Inc., et al. v. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc., et al., No. 9:16-cv-81180, S.D. Fla.).