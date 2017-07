07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Dungaree Maker Tells 2nd Circuit 2003 Agreement Bars Trademark Claims

NEW YORK - A New Jersey-based dungaree manufacturer argues in a July 10 brief in the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that a 2003 agreement that settled a previous trademark dispute with a rival clothier serves to bar the present trademark claims brought against it by that same company (Marcel Fashions Group Inc. v. Lucky Brand Dungarees Inc., et al., No. 17-0361, 2nd Cir.).