07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Holds Oral Arguments In Apple, Rembrandt Patent Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A panel of Federal Circuit U.S. Judges Sharon Prost, Raymond T. Chen and Todd M. Hughes heard oral argument on July 10 in a case that asserts that a California federal judge erroneously granted defendant Apple Inc. summary judgment on allegations of patent infringement (Rembrandt Patent Innovations LLC, et al. v. Apple Inc., No. 16-2324, Fed. Cir.).