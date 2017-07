07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Twitter Users Sue Trump, Allege 1st Amendment Violation In Account Blocking

NEW YORK - The blocking of Twitter users from President Donald J. Trump's account violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, a group of blocked users and a free speech advocacy organization assert in a complaint filed against the president and two of his staffers July 11 in New York federal court (Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, et al. v. Donald J. Trump, et al., No. 1:17-cv-05205, S.D. N.Y.).