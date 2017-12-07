07-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 7th Circuit: Plaintiffs Forfeited Challenges To Ruling Barring Expert Testimony

CHICAGO - A proposed class of consumers who claimed that windows made by Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co. were defective because they allowed for water intrusion that caused property damage forfeited their ability to challenge a ruling by a federal judge barring the testimony of two experts, a Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled July 11, explaining that the plaintiffs should have raised their arguments in response to the manufacturer's motion under Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Mary Haley, et al. v. Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co., No. 16-3192, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12381).