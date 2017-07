07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID To Hold Merits, Jurisdiction Hearing On NAFTA Claims Against Canada

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A tribunal for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on July 10 announced that it will soon hold a hearing on jurisdiction and the merits in an arbitration in which an investor asserts violations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) against Canada (Mobil Investments Canada Inc. v. Canada, No. ARB/15/6, ICSID).