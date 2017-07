07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Plaintiffs' Proffered Expert Should Not Be Permitted To Testify At Trial

JACKSON, Miss. - A Mississippi federal judge on July 7 granted defendants' joint motion to exclude the testimony of the plaintiffs' proffered expert in a lawsuit alleging that the plaintiffs suffered damages to their houses and quality of life due to the construction and operation of a "frac sand plant" and an associated multitrack railroad spur (Jeffrey Cad Palmer, et al. v. Sun Coast Contracting Services Inc., et al., No. 15-34, S.D. Miss., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 105560).