07-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Semiconductor Developer To Pay $7.25M To Settle Securities Law Claims

SAN FRANCISCO - A semiconductor developer and certain of its executive officers will pay more than $7 million to settle claims that they violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose certain related party transactions in the company's financial statements, lead plaintiffs say in a motion for preliminary approval of settlement filed July 10 in California federal court (In re Montage Technology Group Limited Securities Litigation, No. 14-0722, N.D. Calif.).