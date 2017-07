07-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Snapchat Parent Company Hit With Securities Class Action Over IPO Misstatements

LOS ANGELES - A shareholder on July 10 filed a securities class action complaint against a camera company, certain of its executive officers and underwriters of its initial public offering (IPO) in California federal court, alleging that the defendants concealed a slowdown in a key user engagement metric for its principal product, Snapchat, in violation of federal securities laws (Shinu Gupta v. Snap Inc., et al., No. 17-5054, C.D. Calif.).