07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Medical Malpractice Suit Filed After Surgical Equipment Allegedly Left In Patient

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man who developed an infection and had his sternum broken during surgery to remove sponges left from a previous surgery filed suit July 10 against the surgeon, the United States and a Veteran's Affairs hospital in New Mexico federal court (Joseph Daniel "Danny" Ortega, et al. v. United States of America, et al., No. 1:17-cv-00717, D. N.M.).