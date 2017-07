07-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Panel: Employers Liability Exclusion Is Ambiguous; Insurer Owes Defense, Indemnity

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 10 affirmed a lower federal court's conclusion that a commercial general liability insurance policy's "Employers Liability Exclusion" is ambiguous as a matter of law, further finding that the insurer has both a duty to defend and indemnify its insured (Hastings Development LLC v. Evanston Insurance Co., Nos. 15-3816 and 15-4085, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12225).