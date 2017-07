07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Woman Injured During Surgery Settles Negligence Suit Against United States

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who sued the United States for medical malpractice claiming that a U.S. Army doctor injured her during surgery settled the Texas federal court case on July 10 (Kristen Saunders, et al. v. United States of America, No. 16-CA-00581, W.D. Texas).