07-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Panel Partially Overturns Class Certification Order In Securities Lawsuit

NEW YORK - A Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on July 7 partially overturned a federal judge's class certification order, ruling that the judge failed to properly consider the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Morrison v. National Australia Bank, Ltd. in certifying two classes of investors in a securities class action lawsuit (In re Petrobras Securities Litigation, No. 16-1914, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12219).