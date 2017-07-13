07-13-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Brokerage Company Says Foreign Specialty Reinsurer's $15M Bond Remains Defective

NEW YORK - A defunct brokerage company argues in its July 11 reply brief with a New York federal bankruptcy court that a foreign specialty reinsurer's $15 million bond as part of the reinsurer's effort to arbitrate a coverage dispute in Bermuda should be struck because the bond is defective (In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd., et al., MF Global Holdings Ltd. as plan administrator, and MF Global Assigned Assets LLC v. Allied World Assurance Company Ltd., et al., Chapter 11 No. 11-15059, Adv. Proc. No. 16-01251, S.D. N.Y. Bkcy.).