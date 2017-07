07-13-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurer Is Entitled To Rescind Policy In Suit Over Fall From Infinity Pool

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana federal judge on July 10 held that an excess insurer has a right to rescind its insurance policy in a coverage dispute over a claim that the insureds' island property was maintained in a dangerous condition that resulted in a catastrophic fall off the edge of an infinity swimming pool (Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Co. v. Jack L. Gabelhausen, Jr., et al., No. 16-91, D. Mont., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 106125).