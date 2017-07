07-13-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: Alleged Misconduct Was Not Within Scope Of Police Officer's Employment

DETROIT - The Michigan Court of Appeals on July 11 determined that a municipal liability insurer has no duty to defend a police officer against an underlying federal civil rights lawsuit arising from the disappearance and death of the police officer's cousin, reversing a lower court (Timothy Matouk v Michigan Municipal League Liability & Property Pool, No. 332482, Mich. App., 2017 Mich. App. LEXIS 1106).