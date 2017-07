07-13-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - IT Firm Asserts No Liability For Ex-Employee's Hacking Of Columbia Sportswear

PORTLAND, Ore. - A Washington state tech firm moved for summary judgment in Oregon federal court July 10 on Columbia Sportswear Co.'s computer fraud and wiretap claims against it, arguing that it cannot be held vicariously liable for the hacking activities of a man who was previously employed by both companies (Columbia Sportswear Co. v. 3MD Inc., et al., No. 3:17-cv-00342, D. Ore.).