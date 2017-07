07-13-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Text Entry Method Patent Challenged By Microsoft In New PTAB Petition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a July 11 petition for inter partes review filed with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, Microsoft Corp. and Microsoft Mobile Inc. allege that a patent that claims a method of text entry on devices such as handheld computers would have been obvious as of the patent's priority date of June 2001 (Microsoft Corporation, et al. v. Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., No. IPR2017-01766, PTAB).