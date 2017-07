07-13-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 11th Circuit Affirms Finding That Insurer's Termination Of Benefits Was Reasonable

ATLANTA - The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 12 affirmed a district court's ruling that a disability insurer's termination of long-term care disability benefits was reasonable based on the evidence properly considered by the insurer (David Carr v. John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA, No. 16-17134, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12404).